Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Accused Of Exposing Himself At Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– A law enforcement official in Bucks County is in trouble with the law. Authorities say he exposed himself to a woman in a park.
Stephen Springfield from Bristol, Bucks County is now facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges.
A Bucks County official says Springfield is a deputy Sheriff. He was arrested on Saturday for an incident that authorities say happened last Tuesday at Silver Lake Park in Bristol. Authorities say a woman saw Springfield at the park performing a lewd act, and he even spoke to her when she spotted him.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says they don’t believe Springfield was on-duty when this incident happened.
Springfield, who just turned 39 last week, was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail.
He’s back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.