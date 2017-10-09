Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Accused Of Exposing Himself At Park

By Tim Jimenez

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– A law enforcement official in Bucks County is in trouble with the law. Authorities say he exposed himself to a woman in a park.

Stephen Springfield from Bristol, Bucks County is now facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges.

Dove Apologizes For Ad: We ‘Missed The Mark’ Representing Black Women 

A Bucks County official says Springfield is a deputy Sheriff. He was arrested on Saturday for an incident that authorities say happened last Tuesday at Silver Lake Park in Bristol. Authorities say a woman saw Springfield at the park performing a lewd act, and he even spoke to her when she spotted him.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says they don’t believe Springfield was on-duty when this incident happened.

Elderly Woman Hit By Car In Fox Chase 

Springfield, who just turned 39 last week, was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail.

He’s back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch