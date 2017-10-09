Philadelphia Archdiocese To Be Consecrated To Our Lady Of Fatima

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Archbishop will lead a historic event in the life of the Archdiocese next Sunday.

Archbishop Charles Chaput will consecrate the church and its people in the Philadelphia area to Our Lady of Fatima whom church fathers say appeared to three shepherd children in the small town of Fatima in Portugal 100 years ago.

Chaput says the consecration is solemn and sacred task.

And while he says Catholics believe salvation comes through Jesus Christ, they also acknowledge his mother serves as an example of how to respond to the Gospel.

“She was the first Christian and the best Christian and so when we consecrate ourselves through Mary to the Lord, it’s just a reminder that she embodies a total generous response and that we ought to do the same,” said Chaput.

Chaput says other dioceses throughout Pennsylvania are joining with Philadelphia in similar ceremonies.