Phillies Reportedly Considering Ruben Amaro Jr. As Next Manager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This would be an amazing turn of events.
Imagine if the Phillies brought back Ruben Amaro Jr. as the team’s next manager.
Well, according to The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, the Phils are considering Amaro Jr. for the job.
“Other candidates believed to be in consideration for the Phillies include Dusty Wathan, manager of the franchise’s Triple A Lehigh Valley team; Larry Bowa, Philadelphia’s bench coach and the conscience of the organization; Red Sox first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr., the former Phillies GM who acquired some of the team’s top young players; Eric Wedge, who was MacPhail’s choice for the Orioles job ahead of Showalter; and Charlie Montoyo, who was recently promoted by the Rays to bench coach.”
The Phillies fired Amaro Jr. in his previous role as general manager on Sept. 10, 2015. Amaro, a Philadelphia native, played for the Phillies in the 90s and was the club’s GM from 2009 to 2015.
Amaro Jr. is currently the Red Sox first base coach.
94WIP’s Howard Eskin reported the Phillies are also considering former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.
The Phillies announced they would not retain Pete Mackanin as the club’s manager on Sept. 29. Mackanin was 172-237 since taking over on June 26, 2015, but did not a solid job of molding the young personalities through the Philadelphia rebuild.
I think we should hire someone with absolutely ZERO managerial experience. It worked with Ryne Sandberg right? Hiring Amaro would be wasting time for our young players.