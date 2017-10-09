Lane Johnson In Protocol With Head Injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles could be without their best offensive lineman on Thursday night.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was evaluated for a head injury at halftime in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, head coach Doug Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. Johnson is currently in the concussion protocol and could miss Thursday’s game.

Pederson says he’ll have more information on Johnson’s status this afternoon.

Johnson, 27, missed 10 games last year after his second PED suspension. The Eagles are 9-2 in their last 11 games with Johnson on the field.

The Eagles have won three straight to improve to 4-1, and look like one of the best team’s in football.

“I just think that they’re starting to believe in each other,” Pederson said Monday. “You saw three phases of the game yesterday where all three had impacts. They’re believing in one another, they’re trusting their teammates, they’re trusting the process, they’re trusting the coaching staff.”