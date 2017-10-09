Parents Do Have A Favorite Child, New Study Reveals

By Nicole Brewer
Filed Under: parenting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your parents will probably deny it, but in most families there’s a favorite.

“Definitely me,” said Jess Dochney of South Jersey

“And me,” said Kelly Davis of Nashville.

“I think I’m more of a doormat for all of them,” joked Fred Melton of Philadelphia.

Fragile Planet? Study Finds Earth Is Weaker Than Once Thought

From momma’s boys to daddy’s little girl, a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology suggests it’s the opposite!

In a series of experiments, researchers found that when it comes to spending money, most favor the child of the same sex.

When given the choice, most mothers gifted their daughters a $25 treasury bond, while fathers passed it down to their sons. Subsequent experiments showed parents favored their same sex child when it came to estate planning and raffle gifts.

Halloween Warning: Head Lice May Be Waiting In Store Costumes

While the findings were specific to families, researchers say the bias could impact the workplace, with female bosses hiring more women and men being more likely to hire male employees.

“I think they need to hire best person for job, despite whether they’re a man or woman,” said Carl Money of Texas.

“I don’t even know why we have to check male or female during hiring process,” added Dochney.

 

 

More from Nicole Brewer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch