New Device Aims To Change How Doctors Reach Patients In Disaster Zones

By Kristen Johanson
KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new medical-rescue drone was unveiled Monday at the Osteopathic Medical Education Conference in Center City. It may be the key to saving lives in a disaster.

Using geo-location on your smart phone, HIRO – or Healthcare Integrated Rescue Operations drone – can fly to an emergency call and be the next best thing to having a doctor present.

(credit: Kristen Johanson)

(credit: Kristen Johanson)

Co-developer, Dr. Italo Subbarao, says it guides a bystander or other caregiver through the steps of helping a patient using a small camera on a pair of glasses.

“Technology that will instruct them to put the smart glasses on, (and the gloves) and an ear piece,” Subbarao said, “and the physician will come on the screen, and will say ‘what is the emergency’ or ‘show me the emergency.'”

The drone arrives with life-saving supplies like tourniquets, bandages and drugs.

“Those medications are located in remotely controlled locked bins,” Subbarao explained, “and we also have diagnostic equipment that we can stream their vital signs.”

Right now HIRO is in test-flight, with hopes of launching by early next year.


