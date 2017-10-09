Remnants From Nate Bring Rain, Gusty Winds To New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Remnants from Nate are making for a wet and windy Columbus Day across New Jersey.

Forecasters say heavy rain is possible through Monday afternoon that could lead to localized flooding. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Monday morning.

Widespread coastal flooding is not expected.

A brief period of gale force wind gusts is possible along the coast during the afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch