School District Closes All Schools For Remainder Of Week To Test For Mold

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Monroe Township School District has closed all schools for the remainder of the week in order to test for mold.

This comes after traces of mold were found at Holly Glenn Elementary School last week.

Charles Earling, superintendent of the school district, said testing was conducted and that traces of mold were found throughout the elementary school.

The Board of Education voted last Thursday night to close the school.

Parents expressed outrage at the district for not testing for mold sooner.

“I feel like it could be too late if these levels are this high and were just now finding out about it,” parent Jordan Owens said.

“I try to keep her in environments that are as clear from any possibility of mold as it stands and I’m sending her there every day,” parent Nicole Stover said.

An emergency Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Williamstown High School.

There are approximately 6,000 students in the district.