Police: Man Sexually Assaulted 2 Kids In Home Invasion

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state police say a New York man sexually assaulted two children during a recent home invasion.
Craig Lassiter allegedly entered the Wantage Township home Sept. 18 and entered a bedroom shared by the children. Authorities say the 33-year-old Middletown man made violent threats and told the children he had a gun.
Troopers responding to a 911 call tried to stop a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by Lassiter, who they say drove over a mailbox and got away. The vehicle was soon found abandoned in a field.
Lassiter was arrested Sept. 22 in New York on charges of eluding and receiving stolen property. The sex assault charges and several other counts were filed Wednesday and made public Sunday.
It’s not known if Lassiter has retained an attorney.
