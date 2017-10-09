Driver Arrested For Clinging To Moving School Bus

BALTIMORE (CBS) — It’s a bus ride some students in Maryland will never forget.

A man was captured on camera, clinging onto a moving school bus.

The wild scene played out while the students were heading home last week, just outside of Baltimore.

Police say the man tried to stop the bus after a bottle was allegedly tossed out of it, hitting his car.

An off-duty police officer saw what was happening and arrested the man without incident.

 

