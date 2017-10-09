‘It’ Clown Costume Flying Off Shelves, Topping Halloween Lists

CBS Local — If you’re afraid of clowns or have had enough of last year’s terrifying “creepy clown” incidents, then the hottest costume of 2017 will probably give you nightmares this Halloween. The evil clown from the hit film “It” is this year’s must-have costume for many.

According to multiple reports, the demonic clown has been one of the top sellers in costume stores around the country.

“We already sold out of all our Pennywise costumes and have a wait list of dozens of people,” Manhattan costume shop employee Jodi Pence told the New York Post.

The scream-inducing blockbuster has taken in around $300 million at U.S. theaters since it was released in early September. The horror film has even inspired fans of the evil clown to carry out some of the villain’s evil pranks. A Facebook post from Pennsylvania police went viral after they found the character’s signature red balloon tied to a sewer drain.

If you’re not a fan of demonic circus characters, there are several other costumes that are likely to be spotted at Halloween parties this year. Ladies looking to channel their inner superhero are picking up “Wonder Woman” costumes in big numbers.

“The girls don’t want to be little cute princesses anymore — these girls want to be super heroes!” Pence added.

Costumes also making a big hit with women this Halloween, per Allure, include Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen, unicorns, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Characters from Baywatch and Stranger Things are also flying out of costumes shops this fall. Still a hit with trick-or-treaters, President Trump wigs reportedly continue to be in demand. There’s no word if the president’s nemesis Kim Jong-un will be crashing Halloween parties on Oct. 31.