Philadelphia School District Introducing Family Engagement Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia School District is encouraging family engagement as a tool to better academic achievement this month.
October is Family Engagement Month. Karyn Lynch is the district Chief of Student Support Services.
“Parents are the first teachers, and parents and family members: key, absolutely key to a child’s educational attainment and educational success,” said Lynch.
Bonita Allen, president of the Pennsylvania PTA, was one of those attending.
“We’re just thrilled that the school district of Philadelphia has set up a system and whole road map to help families know how they can engage and support their students’ success,” said Allen,
The calendar includes an event with actor and author Hill Harper, a Family Engagement Conference and a Family Fun Night at the Franklin Institute. For more information, click here.