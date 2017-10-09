Fans Cautiously Optimistic As Eagles Hold Down First Place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It was all positive vibes at First Decisions hair salon in University City on Monday coming off a big win by the Eagles.

“I gotta give it to Wentz. Wentz is really, really stepped up the game,” said Davel Ligon.

“I like Carson Wentz… you can’t go over him, you know?” Ty Martin said.

Three touch downs in the first quarter, some celebrating and antics in the end zone, a little faux baseball and some dancing by Nelson Agholor capped an exciting game for Birds fans. The likes of which stir up old memories, when it was DeSean Jackson.

“Yesterday was a statement game, Doug coached a great game,” said Rob Eshelman.

You’ve heard it before, we’ll say it again—fans are taking nothing for granted.

“I’m optimistic, but again ya know, cautiously optimistic,” Martin laughs.

Here’s looking at you Carolina.

“When you start playing in this league, there are butterflies and things like that, but in order to win, you have to have a little swagger. And we always had swagger in this city,” said Eshelman.

After a dominating 34-7 win over Arizona on Sunday, the Eagles (4-1) were back at work preparing for Cam Newton and the Panthers (4-1). They could be missing another important player.

Right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion against the Cardinals and isn’t likely to be cleared in a couple of days. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has missed the past two games because of a calf injury so it’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready to go.

The Eagles have overcome several key injuries — top cornerback Ronald Darby hasn’t played since Week 1 and do-it-all back Darren Sproles went down for the season in Week 3.

“It doesn’t matter what happens with injury on our roster, the coaches do an outstanding job of getting that next guy ready and prepared to play,”coach Doug Pederson said

“Everybody aspires to be a good football team. But the way we’re doing it, with the amount of backup players in these first five weeks, is a testament to the coaching staff and the players in that dressing room and the resiliency that they have to never quit and finish.”

Carson Wentz had the best game of his young career against Arizona and new receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith have significantly improved the passing attack. LeGarrette Blount has bolstered the running game, giving the offense much-needed balance.

Blount has been part of two Super Bowl championship teams in New England over the previous three seasons. He knows what it takes to win and provides veteran experience and leadership.

“We have to forget about this one, it’s already in the books,” Blount said right after beating the Cardinals.

“We have to focus on Carolina, and make sure that we’re locked in. You have to be students of the game. You have to know how to study, you have to be able to work in the classroom, gather all of the information that you can with limited participation on the field.”

