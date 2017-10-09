Local Lawmakers Respond To Demands In DACA Deal

By Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local lawmakers give their feedback on the new demands the White House is asking for as they look to replace an immigration policy for minors.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Pat Meehan says he’s optimistic that the president’s demands for adding more border security and stronger immigration enforcement to the replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will receive bipartisan support.

“We need both sides to look at those issues together. Certainty for young children and some continuing assessment of what we can do to secure our borders,” said Meehan.

Pennsylvania democratic Congressman Bob Brady is not giving any thought to the president’s new demands.

“Who knows what he’s doing any day. I don’t know what he does from day-to-day with his tweets,” said Brady.

Prior to the new list of requests for DACA replacement, democrats on capitol hill showed receptiveness to a new deal, some say, that is now in jeopardy.

