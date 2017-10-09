County Commissioner: Christopher Columbus Statue Has Ski-Mask Placed Over It

LANCASTER, Pa. (CNN) — The Christopher Columbus bust on Lennox Lane behind the Lancaster County courthouse had a black ski-mask placed over it.

There have been reports of other statues being targets as well, including two in Connecticut.

American Indian Group Wants Columbus Statue In Lancaster Removed

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons issued the following statement about the statue Monday morning:

“I am disappointed, but unfortunately not surprised that opponents of the statue would target it for vandalism,” Parsons said. “My position has been and continues to be that the statue should stay.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

