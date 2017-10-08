Several Dead, Injured In Sicklerville Car Accident

SICKLERVILLE, NJ (CBS) — A car accident has left several people dead and injured in Sicklerville, New Jersey.
Authorities responded to the two-car accident on Sicklerville Road and Dunlin Lane shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Officials reported an unknown number of fatalities and injuries, with at least three victims being taken to Cooper Hospital.
The section of Sicklerville Road between Jarvis Road and Mullen Drive has been closed due to the accident, drivers are asked to take an alternate route around the area.
The accident is currently under investigation.