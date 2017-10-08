NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Searching For Missing Elderly Man

Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 72-year-old man.

George Ran Hudson was last seen on Saturday at his home on the 2700 block of North 20th Street.

Hudson suffers from dementia and walks bent over. He is five feet four inches with brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a red button down shirt, blue jeans, and slippers.

He may be driving a 2014 blue Honda Civic with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353, or call 911.

