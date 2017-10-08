NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Arizona Cardinals: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in front of John Wetzel #73 of the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 34-7. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, not much to dislike and there wasn’t much to be overly concerned about in the Eagles chewing up the visiting Arizona Cardinals, 34-7, at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon.

The Good 

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz was 21 for 304 yards and 4 TDs. More importantly, two of the four touchdown tosses had some length—until some know-it-all again bellows Wentz can’t reach any receiver deep.
  • Tight end Zach Ertz led the Eagles again in receptions, catching six of the 12 passes thrown to him for 61 yards and an 11-yard TD.
  • Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan has quietly had himself a nice season. He had one tackle for a loss, but caused Cards’ quarterback Carson Palmer to concern himself with where Jernigan was the entire game.
  • Running back LaGarrette Blount throwing aside defenders for 74 yards on 14 carries.
  • Eagles coach Doug Pederson for calling a smart, almost-mistake free football game.
  • Cornerback Jalen Mills’ team-tying high three pass defenses.
  • Receiver Torrey Smith showing what he can do when he actually catches the ball—a 59-yard TD reception.

The Bad 

  • Patrick Robinson’s dropped interception. How much bad can you find in a 34-7 drubbing?

The Ugly

  • The experiment with left guard Chance Warmack has to end.
