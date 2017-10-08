Looking For Input: Chester County Looks To Extend Chester Valley Trail

CHESTER COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The Chester County planning commission is looking for input as they begin planning on an expansion to the Chester Valley Trail.

The Chester Valley trail currently runs from King of Prussia to Exton. There is already study underway to extend it to Downingtown on the path of a former railroad line, and now Chester County Planning Commission director Brian O’Leary says they’re looking at ways to keep going West.

“What we want to do it extend it from there through Coatesille over to the western end of the county where it would connect up with the Enola Low Grade,” he said.

The Enola Low Grade is a trail project in Lancaster County. O’Leary says if they connect to it, someone could go from Philadelphia to Harrisburg all on trails.

But he says there is no obvious right of way once past Downingtown so they’re asking for public input, where could it go, where would it get the most use.

The first public meeting will be held Tuesday evening at Coatesville High School, more information at chescoplanning.org.