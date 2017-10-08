Gone Cold Episode 2: Carol Reiff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On June 20th, 2013, Carol Reiff hung up the phone with her daughter Dawn, finalizing plans for their long weekend down the shore.
The next day, Carol went missing. Her apartment, spotless.
“It’s been difficult. My mom and I were really close. I’m an only child now. I had a sister who passed away also. It’s strange. I kind of feel like I’m the only one left,” Dawn Centanni said.
“I haven’t really been very angry until I think this year. I’ve been very sympathetic. I feel like someone who could hurt my mom, because she was this like teeny little wisp of a woman and she was just kind to a fault, has to have had led a terrible life in order to do something like that. I feel that way still, but I’m angry for what we’ve lost.”
Episode 2 of Gone Cold digs into the Gloucester Township Police Department’s investigation of Carol Reiff’s disappearance, and ultimate death.
IMAGES:
(Family photo, provided)
Lake View Apartment Complex in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, where 59-year-old Carol Reiff lived before she disappeared. (credit: Tom Rickert)
The alley behind Carol Reiff’s 3rd floor Gloucester Twp. apartment. (Credit: Tom Rickert)
The back of Carol Reiff’s apartment building at Lake View Apartment Complex in Gloucester Twp, Camden County, New Jersey. (credit: Tom Rickert)
The alleyway that leads to the shed in the Lake View Apartment Complex, Camden County, New Jersey. (credit: Tom Rickert)
Kristen Johanson and Gloucester Township Police Detective Michael Leach walking from Carol Reiff’s Apartment to where she was later found. (credit: Tom Rickert)
Where the alleyway behind Carol Reiff’s Lake View Apartment, meets the main street that merges in with Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. (credit: Tom Rickert)
Lake View Apartment Complex Shed, near where Carol Reiff’s body was found. (credit: Tom Rickert)
The woods inside the Lake View Apartment Complex in Gloucester Township, New Jersey where 59-year-old Carol Reiff’s body was found. (credit: Tom Rickert)
Gloucester Township Detective Michael Leach explains when and how they found the body of 59-year-old Carol Reiff. (credit: Tom Rickert)
Gloucester Township Detective Michael Leach explains to KYW Newsradio Reporter Kristen Johanson the surroundings of Carol Reiff’s apartment, and the investigation into her death. (credit: Tom Rickert)