Flashpoint: Gun Control, Criminal Justice Reform, Spreading Positive Energy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle on the debate over gun control in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week that claimed the lives of 58 people and injured nearly 500.

Each time there’s a mass shooting in the US, the issue of control is resurfaced. Is now the time for the discussion? The motive for gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is still a mystery.

According to investigators, the killer purchased his weapons legally.

Is it time to regulate access to high powered firearms and ammunition? Will the victims, country music fans, make a difference? What about urban violence that claims lives every day?

KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to guests with various viewpoints, including Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter, Shira Goodman, executive director of Ceasefire PA and Esther Davis, the grandmother of a six-year-old boy who was shot 10 times by an AK-47.

The “Newsmaker” for this week is Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins who has been seen in headlines in recent weeks as he works to influence criminal justice reform.

Finally, the “Change Maker of the Week” is Cheryl Rice, creator of the “You Matter Marathon” that’ll kick off during the month of November. Her goal is to spread positive energy through human connection.

