Philly Bars To Hold Music Festival Fundraiser For Hurricane Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bars in Philadelphia and Bucks County will host a music festival to benefit victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey next weekend, organized by a charity group named after a city cop.

The local charity “A Few Good Eggs” will host a full day of music at two Curran’s Irish Inns: one in Tacony and the other in Bensalem.

“We felt, with the hurricanes back to back, we wanted to do a benefit to help those in need and help those down south,” said Danny Quimby who runs the group.

The group was named in memory of Philadelphia Police Sergant Larry Avington – nicknamed “Eggs.”

“He was a friend of ours, and he was very special to us, and just passed away a few years ago,” Quimby said.

Organizers will hold an auction, collect donations, and raffle off 50-50s to raise money – all while listening to music.

“We have 32 musicians throughout the area volunteering their time,” said Quimby.

The event will be held on October 15th, there will be no cover charge at either location.

Curran’s Irish Inn in Tacony is located at 6900 State Road, Philadelphia PA. The Bensalem location is at 1909 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA.

If can’t attend, but would still like to donate, you can do so by following the links below:

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Florida Disaster Fund