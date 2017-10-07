Pennsylvania Officials Urge Residents To Take A Hike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are hundreds of miles of sparsely used walking trails in the region. State officials are urging residents to lace up and get moving.
Get out there and walk. Bring a friend or three if you want. That’s the message from Delaware County Councilman Dave White.
“The goal is just for our residents to become more healthy, to enjoy the outdoors, to see the trails and walking trails that we have throughout Delaware County,” he said.
White says the Pennsylvania Department of Health is leading the statewide WalkWorks effort to promote wellness.
“There’s so many benefits to getting out there and doing physical activity,” he said.
Several other counties are participating, including Philadelphia and Chester.
More information and trail locations by clicking here.