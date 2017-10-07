PA Referendum Could ‘Open The Door’ To Elimination Of Homeowners’ Property Taxes

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — A November ballot question will ask Pennsylvania voters if they are serious about property tax elimination for homeowners.

The proposal on next month’s ballot would not directly result in the elimination of residential property taxes.

Instead, Berks County House Republican David Maloney, sponsor of the referendum, says it would change the Pennsylvania Constitution to permit school districts and other local jurisdictions to do it.

Although, Maloney acknowledges that revenue will have to be replaced:

“I do believe the pressure is on, people would like to save their homes,” he said. “And if the school districts do have an option, we could utilize either a 76-type bill or something else.”

Maloney refers to House and Senate bills with the number 76 that would address that alternative funding.

It should be noted that for years there has been no shortage of will to reduce property taxes in the legislature. But there has been a shortage of agreement on how to replace them.