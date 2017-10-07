Eagles Injury Report: DT Fletcher Cox Out Again, RB Wendell Smallwood Questionable Vs. Cardinals

By Kevin McGuire

For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their top defensive players on the field. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been ruled out of action for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to be bothered by a calf injury suffered earlier this season in Week 3.

Cox may be out of the mix on the defensive line this week, but head coach Doug Pederson suggests Cox is on track to come back from the injury, possibly suggesting he may not need to miss much more playing time while the team continues to take every precaution to ensure his health for the long haul.

“He’s progressing nicely,” Pederson said, according to the team’s official website. “He’s right on track where he needs to be.”

With Cox out, the Eagles will continue to give Beau Allen some snaps, although Cox’s primary backup, Detsiny Vaeao (wrist) is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game after being limited in practice this week.

The Eagles will also continue to be without the services of cornerback Ronald Darby, who continues to rehab his ankle from an injury suffered in the season opener against Washington. Darby is resting and was out of practice all week while he works his way back from the injury. Two safeties, Corey Graham (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), could be in shape for a possible return this week. After missing some playing time, both players went through full practices this week and officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

Running back Wendell Smallwood also did not practice this week due to a knee injury. Smallwood is officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. If Smallwood is unable to go, that would be the second injured running back this season along with Darren Sproles. With LeGarrette Blount there to carry the load, that could mean Corey Clement will get more opportunities in the offense when Blount needs a breather or the Eagles are looking to mix things up from the ground-and-pound style down the middle.

Questionable

S Corey Graham (hamstring)

RB Wendell Smallwood (knee)

DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist)

S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring)

Out

DT Fletcher Cox

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

