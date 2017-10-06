Young Female Eagles Fan Teaches Cam Newton About Routes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not to look past the Cardinals on Sunday, but the Eagles’ Thursday Night Football matchup against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers is just six days.

So it was the perfect time for this young female Eagles fan to teach Newton about routes. Newton, of course, laughed at a female reporter for asking about routes during a press conference earlier in the week.

Earlier in the week, Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue responded on Twitter.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Newton apologized in a video.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” he said. “To be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”