Wendell Smallwood Game Time Decision Vs. Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ running back depth chart continues to get thinner.

Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood suffered a knee injury last Sunday at the Chargers and did not practice on Friday. Doug Pederson called him a “game time decision” for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Furthermore, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will miss his second straight game on Sunday, after injuring his calf in Week 3 against the Giants.

Pederson said, according to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, that Smallwood being out would not affect the Eagles’ ground attack.

The Eagles, already without RB Darren Sproles, rushed for a season-high 214 yards last week in their win over the Chargers.

