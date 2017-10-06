Tourism Officials Down The Shore Buoyed By Weekend Forecast And More

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (CBS) – Temperatures around here this weekend will make most of us think summer, rather than fall. Tourism officials down the shore insist their prime time may be over, but they’re still very busy.

For those of you who might think they roll up the boardwalk after Labor Day, think again.

Vicki Clark heads up the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. There’s a laundry list of things to do if you just want to head down on a whim. But don’t be surprised to see more than a few weddings going on.

“It’s a beautiful time to be here,” Clark told KYW Newsradio. “Low humidity. Warm, sunny days. The water is warm. The beaches are beautiful. It’s not as crowded with family vacations. Beautiful photo optics. Plus it’s not the summer season rate so it’s a little more affordable.”

One Stone Harbor hotel has three weddings scheduled for this weekend.

Planning may be strategic. But the weather? That’s just pure luck.