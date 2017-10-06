South Jersey Gold Star Mother Gets Home Makeover From Home Depot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Camden County home of a Gold Star Mother got the “gold star treatment” on Friday thanks to Home Depot, which sent dozens of volunteers from area stores to give her a home makeover.

Crews were on site of Jackie Dixon’s Lindenwold home by 7 a.m. and hard at work shortly after tearing out ivy, trees, and shrubs while others got to work on building a new screened-in porch, complete with rocking chairs and new storm doors all around.

The back porch also got a scrape and fresh coat of paint, all while Mrs. Dixon looked on in awe.

Dixon has given back since losing her son, AJ, in 2004 by helping other vets at the Anthony Joseph Dixon Resource Center.

She thanked workers with high-fives and hugs, and says this has given her a new energy to continue her work.

“We’re going to try to see if we can do a little bit more. As result of this, I want to do 110 percent,” Dixon said.

Before the day was done, volunteers from Home Depot surprised Dixon with the news they’d be back to give her kitchen a makeover too.