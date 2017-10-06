Pianist Lang Lang Makes Big Donation To Philly Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the world’s most famous classical pianists is giving back, again. His foundation is providing more schools in Philadelphia with the gift of music, including digital pianos for young students.

Students at Thomas Holme Elementary School in the Northeast only recently began plonking each note of Ode To Joy in their new Piano Lab, but Lang Lang took it in, and then gave high fives and hugs.

“I’m really happy to see our kids already play some Beethoven stuff!” said Lang Lang.

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation is providing each of six schools across the School District of Philadelphia with $130,000 worth of digital pianos, workbooks, after school lessons and music related field trips, over three years.

“I’m very honored to adopt this program in my second home in the world, which is Philadelphia,” said Lang Lang.

The cultural icon, musical ambassador and concert pianist who commands attention on world stages, is one of the Curtis Institute’s most famous graduates. He realizes that public schools have a difficult time funding music and the arts.

“Music and art inspire people the most. Of course, you need to have the other regular studies,” said Lang Lang.

Two of Lang Lang’s proteges, graduates of his foundation’s Young Scholars Program, performed for the children in the school auditorium, on a nine-foot Steinway.