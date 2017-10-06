Orange Juice To Cost More, Taste Less Sweet Thanks To Hurricane Irma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Orange juice may soon cost you more.
Hurricane Irma caused more than $2.5 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural community. Irma dealt Florida’s iconic orange crop the most devastating blow causing more than $760 million in damage.
The powerful hurricane damaged nearly all the citrus fruit in some Southwest Florida groves and seriously damaging groves in Central Florida. Growers talked of trees standing in 3 feet (.9 meters) of water, which is a death sentence for a crop already under a decade-long siege by citrus greening disease. Much of the fruit was young, and it’s too late in the season for a new crop.
So, some U.S. beverage companies say they will start using oranges from Brazil. That means an increase in price.
The OJ will also taste a little tart because Oranges from Brazil are not as sweet.
The sugar industry saw about $382 million in damage.
