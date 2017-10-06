CBS News: Las Vegas Gunman May Have Rigged Car To Explode

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The Las Vegas Strip is now open for business, but the mood is heavy, as investigators search for any reason why 64-year-old gambler Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor musical festival.

They’re hoping his girlfriend can offer some clues.

Investigators combed slowly through the concert grounds, still littered with abandoned belongings, while crews continued to search for evidence.

CBS News has learned the shooter who killed 58 people may have rigged his car to explode. A law enforcement source says Paddock left at least 1,000 rounds of ammunition and an explosive inside the vehicle.

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump said America is praying for the wounded and grieving.

“Our hearts remain heavy and sad for the victims of the horrible mass murder in Las Vegas,” said Trump.

In the shadow of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, the victims who were gunned downed will be remembered here for 40 days with 58 wooden crosses.

“You feel it when you’re here, it’s sort of palpable, the grief,” said Christie Mallalieu of Manchester, England.

Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend, says she had no idea of his plan, but in a four-hour interview she told investigators she was worried about his mental stability.

Security will now be tight in major cities across the country.

In Austin, Texas, this weekend, more police officers will patrol the Austin City Limits music festival.

In Chicago, extra security will be on hand for this weekend’s Chicago Marathon, and at the city’s postseason baseball games at Wrigley Field on Monday and Tuesday.