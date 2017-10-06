Independence Blue Cross Reaches New Agreement With Several Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A half-dozen hospitals in the region have reached an agreement with Independence Blue Cross on continuing coverage.
The three-year-deal covers Brandywine, Chestnut Hill, Jennerville, Phoenixville and Pottstown Hospital, as well as Reading Hospital in Berks County.
“There was no break in service for those hospitals or any of the services that they provided to the Independence Blue Cross members,” said Clint Matthews, President and CEO of Tower Health, the new owner of the regional health providers.
He says the dilemma came up late last week.
“IBC did not agree to assignment, which immediately put us into a negotiating position,” Matthews said.
One hundred and twenty customers were effected by the ownership change, but he adds it was resolved quickly and resulted in a win-win for both Tower and Blue Cross.