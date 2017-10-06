‘Guntoberfest’ Gun Show Kicks Off In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) — The “Guntoberfest” gun show kicked off on Friday in Montgomery County in the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas.
Organizers say gun safety will be on the agenda.
“Guntoberfest” occupies three rooms at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks and is one of the larges gun shows on the East Coast.
This year, as in years past, organizers say there will be safety classes available for patrons and vendors focused on keeping guns locked and put away properly.