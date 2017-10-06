Friday Football Frenzy: The ‘Unified Sports’ Program At Moorestown High School Helps Continue Tradition Of Acceptance

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The flag is raised. The field groomed. And jerseys are on. This is the home of the Quakers and the sights and sounds of Friday Football Frenzy.

“As I always say to my coaches, ‘There’s always that hidden curriculum that goes on after the school day,” Neil Rosa, athletics director at Moorestown High School said.

Moorestown’s mission stands on three pillars: academics, arts and athletics. And they work best combined.

“We have a Unified Sports program which is a branch off from the Special Olympics,” Andrew Seibel, Moorestown principal, said.

Through the Unified soccer and basketball program, students with special needs are able to take to the field.

“My brother used to spend all day in one classroom, and once he got to high school, they were able to move around and do things,” Grace Ricciotti-Molishus, whose brother is a part of the Unified program, said.

Moorestown provides a campus for every student to reach their potential.

And together on Friday night, they are rooting for their Quakers “To Tame The Tigers.”

Two weeks ago, Moorestown’s Unified basketball team found out that they were chosen to represent all of New Jersey at the National Unified Games in Seattle, so hats off to them.