Latest Roundup Of Deadbeat Parents Nets 51 In Burlington County

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – They come twice a year across New Jersey. Sheriffs hit the streets before dawn looking for people in arrears on their child support payments.

Fifty-one people were rounded up in the latest raids conducted by police and sheriff’s deputies in Burlington County. They had owed more than $1.2 million in child support, according to Undersheriff Bryan Norcross. He says many have been through this drill before.

“We find a lot of people will set up an arrangement and they try to make that good faith effort to continue that, and sometimes they fall on their luck and they can’t continue to pay,” Norcross told KYW Newsradio. “So they wind up back in the system again with another warrant and we go out again after them.”

One person tried to flee when the knock came on his door in Willingboro. He was slapped with another charge: resisting arrest. Three more had fugitive warrants against them, including one who was wanted in Pennsylvania.