Police Chief Retiring After Nearly 4 Decades In Law Enforcement

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — It is the end of an era in Collingdale, Delaware County, as the town’s police chief is calling it quits after nearly four decades in law enforcement.
Friday was Bob Adams’ last day on the job as Collingdale police chief and he got a special salute over the police radio.
He’s been chief for 10 years.
On Monday, Adams will formally begin his new job as assistant athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School.
He talked about what he learned during all his years in law enforcement.
“You have to take care of your family because they’re always their first. Your family is number one, so the biggest thing I tell young officers is make sure you say goodbye when you leave the house. Your family is always going to be there for you no matter what happens,” said Adams.
Adams was sworn in as a part-time officer on May 23, 1980.
He started at $3.25 an hour.