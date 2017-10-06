Clement Ready For Expanded Role

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the moment Corey Clement joined the Eagles, the rookie running back has looked like a veteran both on and off the field.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Clement has quickly made his mark in the Eagles backfield. The rookie has rushed for 52 yards on 16 carries and scored his first NFL touchdown against the Giants.

For Clement, it has been business as usual from day one, and the former Wisconsin standout has kept things at a professional level both on the field and in the locker room.

“I just don’t let anything get to my head,” said Clement. “I kind of restart the day as I wake up and just say ‘What can I improve on today?’ I try to show people that I’m here for the right reason and show the right respect for not only the coaching staff but the players around me that I want to contribute on the best note possible.”

It has been an impressive journey for Clement. The running back admits having a chip on his shoulder after being passed up in the draft.

Now that he has found his place in the Eagles’ backfield, he will never take a carry for granted.

“I’ve got to be thankful and appreciative that I’m getting carries as a rookie and an undrafted,” Clement said. “Just being locked in means a lot, especially growing up as you become more mature to the game.”

Clement played his high school ball at Glassboro High School and the former Bulldog has built up a strong following from the fan base.

Clement admits to getting extra motivation when he is running at the Linc in front his fellow Delaware Valley natives.

“I just love to play football,” said Clement. “Playing in front of this crowd means a lot. Playing for my city means even much more as well as playing for my family and friends. Knowing what I’m representing really allows me to play at a high level.”

Clement may be extra busy on Sunday when the Eagles face the Cardinals. Fellow back Wendell Smallwood is dealing with a knee injury. Darren Sproles is out for the season. Clement could be sharing a large load of the carries on Sunday with LeGarrette Blount.

Head Coach Doug Pederson and Running Backs Coach Duce Staley have all the confidence in the world in Clement if he is forced into a larger role.

“He’s improving,” Pederson said. “He’s smart. Duce has worked extremely hard with him and LeGarrette both in protection, and he’s doing nice.”