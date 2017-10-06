NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Complaint: Mother Fatally Burned 4-Year-Old Son In Bathtub

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors allege a Milwaukee woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.

Twenty-three-year-old Amelia DiStasio faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. She remains jailed with bail set at $400,000.

According to the complaint, authorities were called about smoke at DiStasio’s south side apartment Thursday morning and found her son Antonio’s burned and lifeless body in the bathtub. His hands had been bound behind his back with several belts, and a plastic garbage bag was over his head. An open bottle of cooking oil was in the bathroom.

The mother was not home. A witness says she saw DiStasio climb out of the apartment window and run away.

A police officer later found DiStasio walking. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

