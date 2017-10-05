NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Annual Zombie Walk Bans Fake Weapons In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Prop weapons will not be permitted at Asbury Park’s Zombie Walk on Saturday.

Organizers made the decision for the safety and comfort of all visitors in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a statement, organizers say any participants seen carrying prop weapons will be asked to take them to their cars or leave the event. The rule will remain in effect for future events.

Organizers say between 7,000 and 10,000 people will dress as zombies for the walk, which is marking its tenth anniversary.

