Volunteers Redraw Digital Maps Of Puerto Rico To Assist In Recovery Effort

By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Hurricane Maria, New Jersey, Puerto Rico

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A couple dozen Rutgers-Camden students volunteered to develop new, digital maps of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The plan is to aid people involved in the massive recovery effort on the island.

Maps weren’t up to date before Maria came a calling. So now, it’s even more difficult to find some specific locations.

Professor James Brown runs the Digital Studies Center and organized what was dubbed an “Edit-A-Thon”.

img 3347 Volunteers Redraw Digital Maps Of Puerto Rico To Assist In Recovery Effort

Professor James Brown supervises students. (credit: David Madden)


“What we’re doing is a kind of Wikipedia of map, doing some editing of those maps and showing where buildings are so that when aid workers go in, they know what was there prior to the storm,” Brown told KYW Newsradio.

The Humanitarian Open Street Map Team is spearheading events like this on college campuses across America.

The new maps will help groups like the American Red Cross. Brown’s group centered its efforts on specific sections of the island and the work is independently verified before it’s posted for use.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch