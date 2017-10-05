Trump Most Followed World Leader On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pope Francis’ reign as the most followed world leader on Twitter is over.

Can you guess who took the top spot? President Donald Trump!

Over the weekend, he took the top spot on the list of about 890 accounts of leaders like, heads of state and government.

President Trump has about 20 million followers.

The Pope has just about 14 million followers.

The list does not include former leaders like Barack Obama, who has more than 95 million followers.

