Taste With Tori: Bait & Switch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s like traveling to a New England seaport, but you only have to go to Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

We’re talking about the Bait & Switch. Here you will find fresh catch, fried seafood, big time flavor bar bites, and a lot of tongue and cheek humor!

“The story behind Bait & Switch is kind of like the fisherman’s tale, the fish that’s this big we just wanted to exaggerate and be a little crazy,” said owner Joe Beckham.

Beckham has been in the restaurant business for 20 years and he’s a Springfield High School graduate who says food should be fun.

“I just like having a good time with restaurants. We’re satisfying basic urges of food and drink, there’s no reason to take it all that seriously sometimes,” he says.

