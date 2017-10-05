Santa Claus’ Tomb May Have Been Found In Turkey

CBS Local — Turkish archaeologists may end up on many children’s “naughty list” after claiming they’ve found the tomb of the original St. Nicholas.

According to reports, a survey of St. Nicholas church in Antalya, Turkey, has discovered an intact temple beneath the building. St. Nicholas is believed to have been born in the southern coastal city.

“We have obtained very good results but the real work starts now,” Cemil Karabayram, Antalya’s director of surveying and monuments, said, via The Guardian. “We will reach the ground and maybe we will find the untouched body of St. Nicholas.”

Until now, the remains of St. Nicholas were believed to be in Italy. The bones of the saint, widely known for his generosity with children, were reportedly taken by Italian merchants in the 11th century from their resting place in the ancient town of Myra. The legend’s tomb was allegedly damaged during an earthquake and gave the Christian merchants a chance to take the body.

The archaeologists in Turkey say the tale of the grave robbery is just a story.

“The world’s eyes will be set on here. We claim that St. Nicholas has been kept in this temple without any damage,” Karabayram announced.

The surveying director admitted that finding the actual remains of the original Santa Claus would bring a huge boom in tourism to the Turkish city.

As excavation work at the church continues, local shops continue to bask in the area’s reputation as the hometown of Santa.

“We are so happy with St. Nicholas. After lots of centuries, we are earning money thanks to St. Nicholas,” shopkeeper Baris Yuksel told CNN.