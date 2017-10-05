Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Sends Multiple People To Hospital In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (CBS) — A pumpkin spice air freshener caused several people to fall ill on Thursday night at a Baltimore school.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a hazmat call at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, CBS Baltimore reports.

Hazmat crews took two readings. Both were negative for anything toxic inside the school.

CBS Baltimore says the culprit was apparently a pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener.

Two adults and two students were hospitalized because of the smell. Another adult was also taken to a hospital for an unrelated issue.

