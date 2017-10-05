Police Investigate Photo Showing High School Mascot Holding Racist Sign

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating a picture showing a high school mascot holding a piece of paper with a racial slur, according to officials at a Kent County school in Delaware.
In the photo, the Caesar Rodney High School Rider mascot is shown holding and pointing at a sign that reads: “…don’t belong at CR!”
Kevin Fitzgerald, the Caesar Rodney School District superintendent, released the following statement on the matter:
“The Caesar Rodney School District has been made aware of a picture that is being distributed through social media in which the Rider Mascot is holding a piece of paper with a racial slur.
The Caesar Rodney School District is distressed that our mascot would be used in such a manner and we strongly disavow the statement.
The Caesar Rodney School District and Caesar Rodney High school consider racial slurs reprehensible and are deeply disturbed by the content of this message.
We have zero tolerance for this behavior.
This matter is being investigated by the high school administration with the assistance of the Delaware State Police.”