Pennsylvania Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Student Loan Company

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the country’s largest student loan company, accusing the former Sallie Mae of years of deceptive practices that have cost borrowers billions of dollars.

Navient says there’s no truth to Josh Shapiro’s claims that it made predatory loans and was unfair to borrowers.

“We’re going to hold Navient accountable, and we’re going to make sure they pay up,” Shapiro said.

The state attorney general says the company approved loans to students at for-profit and non-profit schools with low graduation rates, despite knowing many wouldn’t be able to repay.

He argues Navient ignored the high risk of default in its subprime lending, which Shapiro claims allowed it to gain “preferred” status at colleges and secure better federal and prime private loan business.

“They did so to turn a profit instead of providing and honest resource to these students. We’re going to recover for the people of Pennsylvania and perhaps beyond who were impacted,” Shapiro said.

He notes more than 1000 complaints have been filed against Navient in Pennsylvania.

The company says its borrowers are less likely to default than those with other firms.