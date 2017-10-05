Oktoberfest At 23rd Street Armory Will ‘Bring You To Munich’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’ve ever been to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest like Brauhaus Schmitz owner Doug Hager, you know how wild and crazy things can get.

Which is why for the second year in a row, Hager has put together what he calls “this region’s best Oktoberfest.”

“We’ve converted the 23rd Street Armory into a Munich-style Oktoberfest tent,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “If you haven’t seen it before it’s absolutely amazing. We’ve decked the ceiling out in blue and white. We’ve got hundreds of kegs of beer, all kinds of authentic German food, German bands, German dancers.”

He says while you see many Oktoberfest celebrations in Philadelphia this time of year, this one aims at realism.

“It’s not something that is easily replicated and we’ve really taken the time to replicate it,” Hager says. “And the Armory building itself gives us a unique opportunity with its lofted ceilings and just the shape and size and mass of it, and the fact it looks like a castle, really transforms you to Munich.”

Hager expects mayhem inside…but in a good way.

“We allow dancing on tables, the bands are first class, the atmosphere is going to be electric,” he says.

Oktoberfest at the 23rd Street Armory takes place this Friday night through Sunday night.

“This will bring you right to Munich and right to Oktoberfest,” adds Hager.

For more information or to get tickets, CLICK HERE.