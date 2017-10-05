NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mold Forces Student Relocation At Gloucester County School

By Kim Glovas
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — An elementary school in Gloucester County is being closed after mold was found throughout the building.

The closure will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Charles Eearling, superintendent of the Monroe Township School District, says testing was conducted at Holly Glenn Elementary and the results were returned Wednesday night. He says traces of mold were found throughout the school.

The school will be closed tomorrow and Monday, but will reopen Tuesday.

The superintendent says at that time, K-through-3rd grade students will be placed at Radix Elementary, Autistic students will be moved to Oak Knoll Elementary, and 4th grade students will be moved to one wing of the high school.

Earling says the report will be presented to the Board of Education Thursday night.

