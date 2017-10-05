Home Invasion, Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a home invasion suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of N. Marshall St.

Police say a 57-year-old female victim told police that she heard a loud noise coming from the rear of her property and went out back to check it out.

The victim states that when she went to close the rear door of her home a man pointed a handgun at her head and stated, “Don’t make a sound.”

The victim says she handed over $15, two wallets, credit cards and various forms of identification to the suspect. Soon after, police say the man sexually assaulted her.

While outside of the victim’s car, the suspect was confronted by a 43-year-old man who lives nearby.

Police say a struggle ensued, but the suspect fled after the neighbor smacked a gun out of the suspect’s hand.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s, standing roughly 6-feet tall, with a full head of hair and possibly a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “FRESH” in white on the back of the shirt. He was also wearing black pants, a red shirt and black gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.